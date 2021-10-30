Tata Nexon and Tata Tiago get a colour revision

- Pure Silver exterior shade discontinued

- No mechanical changes

Tata Motors has discreetly scrapped the Pure Silver exterior shade for the Tata Tiago and Tata Nexon. The colour has been removed from the carmaker’s official website. The Nexon can now be had in five paint schemes while the Tiago is available in four colours, details of which can be read below.

In 2021, the Indian carmaker had already revised the colour options of the Nexon, Tiago, and Harrier SUV. In May 2021, Tata Motors axed the Tectonic Blue hue for the Nexon while the Camo edition for the Harrier was ceased just last month.

The Nexon SUV is now available in five colours that include Atlas Black, Foliage Green, Calgary White, Daytona Grey, and Flame Red. Mechanically, the Nexon remains the same and is offered with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine. The former produces 118bhp and 170Nm torque while the latter puts out 108bhp and 260Nm of peak torque. A six-speed manual and an AMT unit are common for both guises. We have driven the Nexon and you can read our first-drive review here.

Meanwhile, the Tiago can be had in Arizona Blue, Daytona Grey, Flame Red, and Pearlescent White colour options. The Tata Tiago is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, petrol engine that generates 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. It is mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. To read our first-drive review, click here.