Toyota announces special offers for salaried customers this festive season

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced special offers for salaried customers, with benefits for employees of both the government as well as private organisations. These offers reportedly offer easy buying and finance options. The scheme allows customers to avail three month EMI Holiday offer.

Recently the government announced a cash package scheme, wherein the employees will be able to claim cash reimbursement equivalent of LTC/LTA comprising leave encashment and LTA/LTC fare and the same shall be allowed exemption on the lines of existing income tax exemption available to LTC/LTA, by spending a higher amount on goods and services attracting a GST of 12 per cent and above.

Salaried customers can combine the special Toyota festive offers with the ‘Special Cash Package’ recently announced by the Ministry of Finance to lower the initial burden of purchase and make car purchase easy. In the case of Govt employees, the Special Festival Advance that has been announced by the Govt., will help them avail interest-free advance of Rs 10,000. Customers may use this amount to make the booking payments for a range of Toyota vehicles including the all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser and other B-segment models like the Toyota Glanza and the Toyota Yaris.

Besides the exclusive offer, customers can also gain from various ‘flexible EMI options’ through various finance partners. The flexible EMI option also comes with attractive benefits like low rate of interest and extended loan tenure of seven years (subject to necessary conditions).