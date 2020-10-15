Top 5 features of the 2020 Land Rover Defender

Land Rover finally launches the much anticipated 2020 Defender after a delay of nearly two months, owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. The legendary SUV undergoes the 21st-century modern treatment. We bring to you the top five features that caught our interest in the 2020 Land Rover Defender.

Multiple Customisation Options:

Buyers can choose from the Explorer, Adventure, Country and Urban options with a host of 170 individual accessories! The Explorer or Country pack can be had with the 110 (five-door) variant which has add-ons like expedition roof rack, exterior side-mounted gear carrier, front and rear classic mud flaps, wheel arch protection and a handy portable rinse system. Whereas, the 90 (three-door) variant can be customised with the Adventure / Urban pack which fits in integrated air compressor, spare wheel cover, front under shield along with few other features shared with the former packs. A choice of nine wheel designs is available, ranging from 18-inch white-painted pressed steel rims to 20-inch alloys.

ClearSight / 360degree Camera:

The Land Rover Defender features 3D surround view 360-degree1.7-megapixel camera, both on and off the road. It has an additional one-touch ClearSight rearview camera which changes from a conventional mirror to a digital display using a live video feed from the roof antenna with a 1.7 megapixel camera, useful for the trips when the view is blocked by the mounting luggage in the boot. Also, the smartly positioned ground-view camera displays the obstacles which are usually hidden under the bonnet. The Defender uses the Wade Sensing feature to measure the depth of the water the vehicle is in giving a view of the car’s surrounding.

Land Rover’s new Pivi Pro connected infotainment system

The 2020 Defender’s reworked cabin now features a 10-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system enabled by Land Rover’s Electronic Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0) with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The new Connected Navigation Pro System studies your preferred routes and suggests quicker alternatives considering real-time traffic conditions. The system can now get software-over-the-air (SOTA) updates to help avoiding visits to the retailer for updates. The infotainment system is user-friendly, intuitive and responsive and also includes controls for cabin air ionisation and, heated and cooled seats for all three rows.

Driver Assist Features:

The Defender is equipped with a blind-spot assist, a convenient feature for lane change while manoeuvring the mammoth. Adaptive cruise control automatically adjusts to the speed of the car in the front, keeping a safe distance. Available as an option is the rear pre-collision monitor, designed to alert speeding motorists to slow down by automatically flashing the hazard lights.

A head-up display and Interactive Driver display:

To aid the driver, the new Defender sports a 12.3 inch an all-digital Interactive Driver Display which can be configured to provide full screen high-definition 3D mapping, a pair of conventional dials, or even a combination of the two. The new generation two Head-up Display (HUD) assists the driver by displaying speed, navigation directions, off-road incline information with camera angles.

Activity Key:

The Activity Key is an optional water-resistant and shock-proof wearable device with an LCD screen. It allows the user to unlock doors, lock or start the vehicle doing away with the electronic ‘handshake’ previously required to lock or unlock the vehicle.