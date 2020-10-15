CarWale
    Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition launched: Top feature highlights

    Nikhil Puthran

    - It gets fresh cosmetic updates to distinguish it from the regular model

    - It is based on the HTX trim and limited to 6,000 units

    - Available in 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options 

    Kia has launched the special edition of the Seltos in India at Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). The Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition is based on the HTX trim and is limited to 6,000 units. The vehicle is available in one monotone colour, aurora black pearl and three dual-tone colour options like glacier white pearl with aurora black pearl, steel silver with aurora black pearl and the newly introduced gravity grey with aurora black pearl colour option. Read below to learn more about the new feature additions.   

    Exterior

    To distinguish the Seltos Anniversary Edition from the regular model, it gets tusk shaped front skid plate with silver diffuser fins, raven black rear skid plate with silver diffuser fins, tangerine fog lamp bezel, tangerine dual muffler design, and side sill with tangerine inserts and Seltos logo. At the rear, the vehicle sports a ‘1st Anniversary Edition’ badge. The SUV rides on 17-inch raven black alloy wheels and the tangerine centre wheel cap further enhances its character. With a fresh set of cosmetic updates, the length of the vehicle has increased by 60mm over the regular Seltos. 

    Interior and Engine 

    The newly launched Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition gets single-tone black theme and raven black leatherette seats with honeycomb mesh pattern. For convenience, the Anniversary Edition is equipped with remote engine start function in manual/iVT transmission option. Mechanically, the special edition model can be had in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.5-litre Smartstream petrol with a manual transmission is priced at 13.75 lakh and the iVT variant is priced at Rs 14.75 lakh. The 1.5-litre diesel CRDi VGT with a manual transmission is priced at Rs 14.85 lakh. 

