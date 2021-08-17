Top-five SUVs sold in India in July 2021

Car sales have improved significantly in July 2021, wherein the SUV segment has emerged as the third-highest contributor to overall sales last month. The SUV segment registered a cumulative sales figure of 41,068 units last month as compared to 28,291 units sold in July 2020, thereby registering a 45 per cent growth in sales.

The top-five SUVs sold in the country last month are as follows –

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta continued to maintain strong sales momentum in July 2021. The Creta emerged as the bestselling SUV in the country with 13,000 units sold in July 2021 as compared to 11,549 units sold in the same period last year, thereby registering a 13 per cent growth in sales. Over the years, the Creta SUV has emerged as a popular choice in the segment owing to its superior built quality and a range of powerful and efficient petrol and diesel engine options.

Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos emerged as the second bestseller in the country even after a 16 per cent drop in sales last month. The company sold 6,983 units of the Seltos in July 2021 as compared to 8,270-unit sales in the same period last year. Interestingly, Kia Seltos has outsold the Mahindra Bolero, a popular name in the segment. Back in May, Kia India introduced the 2021 Seltos in the country with variant additions. To learn more about it, click here.

Mahindra Bolero

The Mahindra Bolero has retained the title of being the bestselling model for the company in July 2021. The company sold 6,491 units of the Bolero in the country in July as compared to 4,360 units sold in the same period in 2020, thereby registering an impressive 49 per cent growth in sales. The SUV is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine that generates 137bhp at 3,750rpm and 319Nm at 1,500rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The base S3 Plus variant is powered by a downsized engine that generates 119bhp at 4,000rpm and 280Nm at 1,800rpm.

Mahindra Scorpio

The Mahindra Scorpio emerged as the fourth bestseller in the SUV segment last month. The company sold 3,855 units of the Scorpio last month as compared to 3,135 units sold in the same period last year, thereby registering a 23 per cent growth in sales. Back in February, the company introduced a new S3 Plus base variant. To learn more about it, click here.

MG Hector and Hyundai Alcazar

The fifth rank is shared by the MG Hector and the Hyundai Alcazar. MG sold 3,565 units of the Hector in July 2021 as compared to 2,023-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby reporting a growth of 76 per cent. It is worth noting that the total sales figure includes the sales for Hector Plus as well.

On the other hand, Alcazar has emerged as a strong competitor with 3,001-unit sales in the country last month. The Hyundai Alcazar has also outsold the Tata Safari last month. To learn more about it, click here.