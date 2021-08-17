CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Top-five SUVs sold in India in July 2021

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    2,295 Views
    Top-five SUVs sold in India in July 2021

    Car sales have improved significantly in July 2021, wherein the SUV segment has emerged as the third-highest contributor to overall sales last month. The SUV segment registered a cumulative sales figure of 41,068 units last month as compared to 28,291 units sold in July 2020, thereby registering a 45 per cent growth in sales. 

    The top-five SUVs sold in the country last month are as follows –

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Hyundai Creta 

    Hyundai Creta continued to maintain strong sales momentum in July 2021. The Creta emerged as the bestselling SUV in the country with 13,000 units sold in July 2021 as compared to 11,549 units sold in the same period last year, thereby registering a 13 per cent growth in sales. Over the years, the Creta SUV has emerged as a popular choice in the segment owing to its superior built quality and a range of powerful and efficient petrol and diesel engine options.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos emerged as the second bestseller in the country even after a 16 per cent drop in sales last month. The company sold 6,983 units of the Seltos in July 2021 as compared to 8,270-unit sales in the same period last year. Interestingly, Kia Seltos has outsold the Mahindra Bolero, a popular name in the segment. Back in May, Kia India introduced the 2021 Seltos in the country with variant additions. To learn more about it, click here.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Mahindra Bolero 

    The Mahindra Bolero has retained the title of being the bestselling model for the company in July 2021. The company sold 6,491 units of the Bolero in the country in July as compared to 4,360 units sold in the same period in 2020, thereby registering an impressive 49 per cent growth in sales. The SUV is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine that generates 137bhp at 3,750rpm and 319Nm at 1,500rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The base S3 Plus variant is powered by a downsized engine that generates 119bhp at 4,000rpm and 280Nm at 1,800rpm. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Mahindra Scorpio

    The Mahindra Scorpio emerged as the fourth bestseller in the SUV segment last month. The company sold 3,855 units of the Scorpio last month as compared to 3,135 units sold in the same period last year, thereby registering a 23 per cent growth in sales. Back in February, the company introduced a new S3 Plus base variant. To learn more about it, click here

    Right Front Three Quarter

    MG Hector and Hyundai Alcazar

    The fifth rank is shared by the MG Hector and the Hyundai Alcazar. MG sold 3,565 units of the Hector in July 2021 as compared to 2,023-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby reporting a growth of 76 per cent. It is worth noting that the total sales figure includes the sales for Hector Plus as well. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    On the other hand, Alcazar has emerged as a strong competitor with 3,001-unit sales in the country last month. The Hyundai Alcazar has also outsold the Tata Safari last month. To learn more about it, click here.

    Hyundai Creta Image
    Hyundai Creta
    ₹ 10.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Top SUV discount offers in August 2021
     Next 
    10 units of Tata Nexon EVs delivered to Gujarat Government

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Creta Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.15 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi RS5

    Audi RS5

    ₹ 1.04 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda Amaze Facelift

    Honda Amaze Facelift

    ₹ 6.35 - 10.10 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 18th August 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.15 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Creta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.13 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.80 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.86 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.11 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 12.23 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.55 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.31 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.44 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.28 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Top-five SUVs sold in India in July 2021