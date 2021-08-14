CarWale
    Hyundai Alcazar outsells Tata Safari in July 2021

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Hyundai Alcazar sold 3,001 units in July 2021

    - Tata Safari registered 1,821-unit sales in the country last month

    The recently launched Hyundai Alcazar has emerged as a strong competitor among modern three-row SUVs in the country. Last month, the Hyundai Alcazar outsold the likes of Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV500, and the Hector Plus in the country. The Alcazar has become one of the strongest contributors to Hyundai’s sales in India. 

    Back in July, Hyundai sold 3,001 units of the Alcazar in India to emerge as a strong brand among three-row SUVs in India. Launched in India on 18 June, the Alcazar was quick to gain popularity in its segment. The SUV is available in both six-seat and seven-seat configurations. Mechanically, the Hyundai Alcazar is available with two engine options. The 2.0-litre petrol engine generates 156bhp and 191Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 113bhp and 250Nm of torque. Both the engines are offered with six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission options. To learn more about the Hyundai Alcazar, click here

    On the other hand, Tata Motors sold 1,821 units of the Safari in the country in July 2021. Moreover, in terms of Month-on-Month growth in sales, the Safari has witnessed five per cent growth as compared to 1,730-unit sales in June 2021.  Mechanically, Tata Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that generates 170bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. The transmission will be handled by a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV offers Multi Drive Mode such as – normal, rough, and wet. To learn more about its key differences against the Hyundai Alcazar, click here

    Speaking in terms of performance, the Tata Safari takes the brownie points. That said, the Hyundai Alcazar offers the convenience of choosing between a petrol and a diesel engine option. Moreover, a wide service network and modern equipment list have helped in making it a popular choice in this segment.

    Tata Safari
    ₹ 14.99 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
