CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Kia Carnival to get a new variant soon

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    135 Views
    Kia Carnival to get a new variant soon

    - To be available in Limousine and Limousine Plus trims

    - Likely to be launched in September 2021

    Kia India is all set to rejig the variant lineup of the Carnival MPV. Presently offered in three trims – Premium, Prestige, and Limousine, the Carnival will soon be available in a new mid-variant that will be slotted above the Prestige. The new variant will be known as Limousine while the top-spec trim will be rebadged as Limousine Plus. Here is what we know.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Based on the leaked spy image on the web, the new Limousine trim is likely to be launched in September 2021. Positioned above the Prestige trim, the Limousine variant will be equipped with features such as premium VIP seats in the second row, an air purifier with virus protection, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with UVO connect, auto anti-glare mirror, and a dedicated entertainment screen for the rear passengers. However, the available seating layout for the Limousine trim is not yet known. 

    Front View

    The Limousine Plus will be regarded as the top-spec trim that will have a new alloy wheel design. As per the current booking pace, Kia India is witnessing positive demand for the seven-seater Prestige and Limousine versions with a waiting period stretching up to two months. The customers making bookings for the Kia Carnival are also entitled to a benefit of up to Rs 2 lakh. 

    Second Row Seats

    Under the bonnet, the Carnival will continue to be powered by the 2.2-litre diesel engine that belts out 197bhp and 440Nm of torque. It is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. To read our first-drive review of the Kia Carnival, click here. 

    Image Source

    Kia Carnival Image
    Kia Carnival
    ₹ 24.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Hyundai Alcazar outsells Tata Safari in July 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Kia Carnival Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes
    youtube-icon

    Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes

    ByCarWale Team20 Jun 2019
    586215 Views
    806 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.15 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi RS5

    Audi RS5

    ₹ 1.04 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda Amaze Facelift

    Honda Amaze Facelift

    ₹ 6.35 - 10.10 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 18th August 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 6.79 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Carnival Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 30.41 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 31.28 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 29.70 Lakh
    Pune₹ 30.36 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 29.77 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 27.93 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 30.01 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 27.83 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 27.52 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes
    youtube-icon

    Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes

    ByCarWale Team20 Jun 2019
    586215 Views
    806 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Carnival to get a new variant soon