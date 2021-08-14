Kia Carnival to get a new variant soon

- To be available in Limousine and Limousine Plus trims

- Likely to be launched in September 2021

Kia India is all set to rejig the variant lineup of the Carnival MPV. Presently offered in three trims – Premium, Prestige, and Limousine, the Carnival will soon be available in a new mid-variant that will be slotted above the Prestige. The new variant will be known as Limousine while the top-spec trim will be rebadged as Limousine Plus. Here is what we know.

Based on the leaked spy image on the web, the new Limousine trim is likely to be launched in September 2021. Positioned above the Prestige trim, the Limousine variant will be equipped with features such as premium VIP seats in the second row, an air purifier with virus protection, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with UVO connect, auto anti-glare mirror, and a dedicated entertainment screen for the rear passengers. However, the available seating layout for the Limousine trim is not yet known.

The Limousine Plus will be regarded as the top-spec trim that will have a new alloy wheel design. As per the current booking pace, Kia India is witnessing positive demand for the seven-seater Prestige and Limousine versions with a waiting period stretching up to two months. The customers making bookings for the Kia Carnival are also entitled to a benefit of up to Rs 2 lakh.

Under the bonnet, the Carnival will continue to be powered by the 2.2-litre diesel engine that belts out 197bhp and 440Nm of torque. It is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. To read our first-drive review of the Kia Carnival, click here.

Image Source