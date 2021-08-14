592bhp Honda NSX Type S revealed as swansong for Japanese mid-engine supercar

- Only 350 units will be made

Honda (or Acura in the American market) is finally pulling the plug on the resurrected NSX with this – the Type S. To be showcased at the 2021 Monterey Car Week, the swansong NSX will have a limited production run of 350 units, few of which will be done up in the gorgeous-looking Gotham Gray paint scheme.

Power comes from the familiar 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 paired with three electric motors. But the output figures are bumped by 27bhp and 21Nm to 593bhp/667Nm. The upgrades can be attributed to newer turbos borrowed from the NSX GT3 Evo race car. It gets a six per cent increase in boost pressure while the fuel injectors and intercoolers are improved too.

In terms of hybrid powertrain, the battery capacity is increased by 20 per cent and the output is up by 10 per cent. There are tweaks made to the nine-speed dual-clutch gearbox helping it upshift 50 per cent quicker than before and a new Rapid Downshift Mode allows it to skip gears when downshifting. The Type S rides on bespoke Pirelli P Zero tyres wrapped around lightweight alloys. Also, the six-piston front and four-piston rear Brembo brakes are standard fitments.

Customers buying the Type S will also have the option of going for the Lightweight Package. It will add a high-gloss carbonfibre engine cover, carbon-ceramic brakes and carbon fibre inserts inside the cabin, bringing the weight down by 26.2kg.

Honda has priced the 2022 NSX Type S from 171,495 USD in the US where 300 of the 350 examples are headed.