Types of car transmissions: Which one to choose? Episode 12 of the CarWale Podcast

Gone are the days when it was easy to choose between a manual transmission and an automatic transmission during a car purchase. Today, automobile manufacturers offer a variety of transmissions, which has left a lot of consumers confused. In Episode 12 of The CarWale Podcast, our special guest Bilal Firfiray from the CarWale review team talks about all you need to know about car transmissions.

Types Of Car Transmissions: Which One To Choose? Episode 12 | The CarWale Podcast

What is a transmission?

A transmission, in its simplest form, is a mechanism that transfers the output of an engine to the rotating wheels. The process involves the usage of gears and gear ratios that are selected either automatically or manually by the driver.

Types of car transmissions

Car transmissions are essentially divided into two, manual and automatic. While manual transmission used to have no further classification, a new type known as Intelligent Manual Transmission or iMT was recently launched by Hyundai. Automatic transmissions can be divided into various types such as AMT, DCT, CVT, and torque converters. There is also a sequential gearbox, but the use of this transmission is limited to vehicles used for tracks or racing purposes. To know more about car transmissions, click the podcast link above.