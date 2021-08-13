Tata Tigor EV likely to be unveiled on 18 August, 2021

- Will be powered by Tata’s Ziptron technology

- Likely to offer an electric range of nearly 250km

Tata Motors is all set to add another model to its passenger electric vehicle range in the form of the Tigor EV. A few days back, the Indian carmaker released a teaser video showcasing the camouflaged Tigor EV alongside its elder sibling, the Nexon EV. Now, as per the new details shared on the social media handles, it appears that the Tigor EV will break covers next week on 18 August, 2021.

First things first, although the Tigor EV and the Xpres-T share the same body shell, the Tigor EV will be aimed at the passenger audience while the latter is reserved only for the commercial fleet buyers. Besides this, the Tigor EV will be powered by Ziptron technology. It is the same EV architecture on which the lucrative Nexon EV is based and will boast of higher performance figures over the Xpres-T.

Based on the teaser video shared by the carmaker, the Tigor EV will have exterior highlights such as projector headlights, bumper-mounted LED DRLs, and alloy wheels with blue inserts. Although Tata Motors has not divulged the powertrain details, we expect the Tigor EV to have a significant output over the Xpres-T’s modest 40bhp and 105Nm of torque. The ARAI certified range is also likely to be above 200km.

When launched in the coming weeks, the Tata Tigor EV could be priced at Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh more than the ICE Tigor. This is likely to make it the most affordable EV under Rs 10 lakh price bracket undercutting its own big brother, the Nexon EV.