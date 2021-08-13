CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Discounts up to Rs 1.50 lakh on Hyundai Kona Electric, i20, and Grand i10 Nios in August 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    12,744 Views
    Discounts up to Rs 1.50 lakh on Hyundai Kona Electric, i20, and Grand i10 Nios in August 2021

    A few Hyundai dealers in the country are offering discounts on select cars from their model range in August. Customers can avail benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

    The Hyundai Kona Electric is available with a cash discount of Rs 1.50 lakh. The turbo variants of the Grand i10 Nios and the Aura are offered with a cash discount of Rs 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The petrol variants of both the aforementioned models are eligible for a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. 

    Discounts on the CNG variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Aura are limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The i20 receives a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

    The Era and CNG variants of the Hyundai Santro can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. All other variants of the hatchback get an additional cash discount of Rs 15,000. There are no offers on the Creta, Venue, Verna, Tucson, and Elantra.

    Hyundai i20 Image
    Hyundai i20
    ₹ 6.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Tigor EV likely to be unveiled on 18 August, 2021
     Next 
    Hyundai to start Nationwide Freedom Drive from tomorrow

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai i20 Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.15 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi RS5

    Audi RS5

    ₹ 1.04 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda Amaze Facelift

    Honda Amaze Facelift

    ₹ 6.35 - 10.10 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 18th August 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.15 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai i20 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.12 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.44 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.86 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.14 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.17 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.89 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.99 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.74 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.68 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Discounts up to Rs 1.50 lakh on Hyundai Kona Electric, i20, and Grand i10 Nios in August 2021