Discounts up to Rs 1.50 lakh on Hyundai Kona Electric, i20, and Grand i10 Nios in August 2021

A few Hyundai dealers in the country are offering discounts on select cars from their model range in August. Customers can avail benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

The Hyundai Kona Electric is available with a cash discount of Rs 1.50 lakh. The turbo variants of the Grand i10 Nios and the Aura are offered with a cash discount of Rs 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The petrol variants of both the aforementioned models are eligible for a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Discounts on the CNG variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Aura are limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The i20 receives a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

The Era and CNG variants of the Hyundai Santro can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. All other variants of the hatchback get an additional cash discount of Rs 15,000. There are no offers on the Creta, Venue, Verna, Tucson, and Elantra.