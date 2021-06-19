Spec Comparison: Hyundai Alcazar Vs Tata Safari

The competition in the SUV segment has moved up to the next level with the launch of the Hyundai Alcazar. On the other hand, Tata Motors revived the iconic name ‘Safari’ with the launch of a new-generation Safari earlier this year. The Hyundai Alcazar has been introduced in the country at a starting price of Rs 16.30 lakh (ex-showroom, India), while the Tata Safari is available at a starting price of Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Read below to learn more about the key feature highlights between these two popular names.

Exterior

Prima fascia, it is easy to confuse the Alcazar with the Creta, until one notices the extended length and a new rear section. The Alcazar is the first Hyundai product to ride on a set of 18-inch wheels with a diamond-cut pattern in the top-spec version. To distinguish it from the Creta, Hyundai has revised the fog lamps and the indicators. The SUV can be had in either single-tone or dual-tone colour options. The rear section now features a conventional rectangular taillamp design with a large chrome strip that connects both ends, while the faux bash plate and spoiler enhances the SUV’s character.

Tata Safari is based on the Impact 2.0 design language, wherein the fascia is adorned by sleek LED DRLs with a tri-arrow chrome grille, and the large headlamps and fog lamps infused in the bumper. The sides are highlighted by a set of 18-inch machined alloy wheels with black cladding that runs from the front to the rear bumper. Interestingly, Safari can also be had in the Adventure trim which gets the ‘Tropical Mist’ colour along with R18 charcoal grey skid plates, piano black grille, piano-black safari mascot on the bonnet, piano-black roof rail inserts, and piano-black outer door handles.

Interior

Hyundai Alcazar is highlighted by a premium dual-tone cognac brown interior, 64-colour ambient lighting, and a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen with navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The second-row seats get the one-touch tip and tumble function for easy ingress and egress to the third row. The higher variants offer an eight speaker Bose premium sound system and an eight-way adjustable power driver seat. Other standard convenience features include fully automatic temperature control, electric ORVMs, follow-me-home headlamps, and more.

The Tata Safari gets an Oyster White interior colour theme with a signature Ashwood dashboard. The vehicle gets a soft-touch dashboard with an anti-reflective ‘Nappa’ grain top layer, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and gear shift knob. The dashboard features an 8.8-inch floating island touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Moreover, the instrument cluster comes with a seven-inch coloured TFT display.

Engine

Mechanically, Hyundai Alcazar is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 2.0-litre MPi engine produces 157bhp at 6,500rpm and 191Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. The petrol six-speed manual transmission returns a fuel efficiency figure of 14.5kmpl, while the six-speed automatic variant returns 14.2kmpl. The 1.5-litre CRDi engine generates 113bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,500 - 2,750rpm. The six-speed manual version returns 20.4kmpl, while the six-speed automatic variant returns 18.1kmpl. The SUV will offer three drive modes – Comfort, Eco, and Sport to meet different driving needs at all times. Additionally, the vehicle also offers three traction control modes – Snow, Sand, and Mud.

Under the hood, Tata Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that is capable of generating 170bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. The transmission will be handled by a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV offers Multi Drive Mode such as – normal, rough, and wet.

Conclusion

Tata Safari has been known for its strong off-road prowess and is also more affordable among the two. That said, the Safari is limited to diesel engine option, while the Alcazar is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. Between the two, the Hyundai Alcazar offers a better proposition with more features and ample safety equipment.