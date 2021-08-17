CarWale
    10 units of Tata Nexon EVs delivered to Gujarat Government

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Jay Shah

    - To be used by senior officials of the state government  

    - Delivered under the agreement with EESL

    Tata Motors has delivered 10 units of the Tata Nexon EV to the government of Gujarat. The EVs have been delivered as a part of the carmaker’s tender with EESL and will be used by the officials associated with the Statue of Unity located in Gujarat. 

    The statue is located at Kevadiya that is soon aimed to be converted to an e-vehicle only area. The Tata Nexon was launched early last year and has over 6,000 units to date on Indian roads. Last month, the carmaker also launched the Nexon EV in Nepal with a starting price of Nepalese rupee (NPR) 35.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The Tata Nexon also registered its highest quarter sales of 1,715 units between the period of April to June 2021. Tata Motors in association with HPCL and Tata Power have also set up several EV charging stations in multiple cities. Presently, Tata Power has a wide network of over 500 public chargers in over 100 cities. 

    The Nexon EV is the highest-selling vehicle in its segment and draws its power from a 30.2kWh lithium-ion and a liquid-cooled battery making 127bhp and 245Nm of torque sending power to the front wheels and a claimed range of 312km. The battery pack can be charged using a 25kW fast charger or a 3.3kW bundled charger. We have tested the real-world mileage of the Nexon EV and you can know more about it in the video embedded below.

    Tata Nexon EV Image
    Tata Nexon EV
    ₹ 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
