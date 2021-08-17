CarWale
    Honda Amaze facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

    Jay Shah

    - To be equipped with LED projector headlamps and redesigned tail lamps

    - Will be available in both petrol and diesel engines

    Honda Cars India is all set to launch the Amaze facelift in the country tomorrow. The compact sedan will receive cosmetic updates as well as new feature additions to its cabin. The 2021 Amaze is likely to be offered in four trims – E, S, V, and VX with both petrol and diesel engines, details of which can be read here.

    The new Amaze will have a revised front fascia. The thick chrome grille is toned down while adding two thinner chrome slats. It will be further flanked by new LED projector headlamps and chrome inserts for fog lamps housing. Other expected changes include a new design for alloy wheels, new graphics for LED tail lamps, and chrome garnish at the bottom of the rear bumper. We have compiled the set of updates the Amaze is expected to receive and you can read about it here.

    The cabin layout and seats are expected to remain unaltered. However, along with the dual-tone theme, Honda has infused silver accents on the centre portion of the dashboard and the door pads. Besides this, the rearview parking camera will get three different view modes. To know more about it, click here.

    The Amaze facelift will continue with the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former has an output of 89bhp and 110Nm of torque while the latter is tuned to develop 99bhp and 200Nm of torque. A five-speed manual and a CVT unit are standard transmission options for both the guise. 

    We expect the 2021 Honda Amaze to be priced Rs 30,000 to Rs 60,000 more than the outgoing model, depending upon the variant.

