    2021 Honda Amaze to be offered in four variants and two engine options

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    12,701 Views
    - To be offered in four trims – E, S, V, and VX

    - Will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options

    Ahead of the official launch of the 2021 Honda Amaze next week on 18 August, the variant details of the updated model have leaked on the internet. To be offered in four trims – E, S, V, and VX, the compact sedan will be available with both petrol and diesel engine options. 

    Based on the details in the Type Approval Certificate, the 1.2-litre petrol engine will be introduced in four variants – E, S, V, and XV. While the five-speed manual will be standard across all the versions, the CVT unit will be limited only to the S, V, and VX variants. The petrol engine will continue with the same power output of 89bhp and 110Nm of torque. 

    Coming to the 1.5-litre diesel derivative, the manual gearbox will be common for all the variants. However, the CVT unit will be offered only with the higher V and VX variants. The oil burner is tuned to produce 99bhp and 200Nm of torque in both the guise. 

    As a part of the update, the new Amaze will be equipped with LED projector headlamps, a revised front grille, C-shaped split LED tail lamps, and chrome ornamentation on the rear bumper and around the fog lamps. The brochure of the 2021 Honda Amaze has also leaked online and you can know more about it here.

    With the mid-life update, the Honda Amaze will continue to combat the Hyundai Aura, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Ford Aspire, and the Tata Tigor in the compact sedan category. Depending upon the variant, we expect the new Amaze to be priced at a premium of Rs 30,000 – Rs 40,000 over the outgoing model

