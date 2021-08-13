MG Hector Shine launched – All you need to know

- Mid-level variant positioned between Super and Smart variants

- Available in existing 1.5-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engine option

MG Motor has further expanded the Hector product line in the country with the launch of the Shine variant. The vehicle continues to be powered by the existing 1.5-litre petrol and 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine option. The mid-level variant is positioned between the Super and Smart variants and is available at a starting price of Rs 14,51,800 (ex-showroom). Read below to learn more about the key feature differences –

Exterior

The newly launched MG Hector Shine is now available in the new Havana Grey body colour option. Additionally, in terms of features the Hector Shine offers LED headlamps and single pane electric sunroof. Until now, only the top-spec Sharp variant featured a dual pane panoramic sunroof. The Shine variant rides on a set of 215/60 17-inch silver alloy wheels. The 215/60 R17 steel wheel is standard across the variants.

Interior

The newly launched trim is based on the Shine variant, thereby it retains most of the features from the existing model. Along with dual-tone upholstery, the petrol CVT trim of the newly introduced Hector Shine variant offers features such as push-button start, keyless entry, chrome finished door handles, electric parking brake with auto hold, and telescoping adjustment for the steering wheel.

Moreover, interested customers can opt for a curated accessory pack at a special price of Rs 17,000. The accessories pack includes an air purifier, wireless phone charger, leatherette steering wheel cover, 3D cabin and boot mats, and four door sunshades.

Engine

Mechanically, the 1.5-litre turbocharged inter-cooled engine produces 139bhp at 5,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,600-3,600rpm. This engine is available in six-speed manual and CVT options. On the other hand, the 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine produces 165bhp at 3,750rpm and 350Nm between 1,750-2,500rpm. This engine gets a six-speed manual transmission as standard.