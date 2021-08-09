CarWale
    2021 Honda Amaze brochure leaked ahead of official launch

    Jay Shah

    2021 Honda Amaze brochure leaked ahead of official launch

    - To get LED projector headlamps and chrome ornamentation 

    - Will be launched on 18 August, 2021

    The Honda Amaze facelift will be launched in India on 18 August, 2021 and the pictures of the leaked brochure are already on the internet. So, here’s what to expect from the updated compact sedan. 

    Visually, the new Amaze will get a revised front fascia. The chunky front grille is now sleeker, giving way to two horizontal chrome slats that give it a more premium and upmarket look. Other significant updates include the LED projector headlamps and chrome garnish for the fog lamps. On the side, with the facelift, there is a new design for the 15-inch alloy wheels and the top-spec variants are expected to have the door handles wreathed in chrome. 

    The posterior looks fairly similar with the only change being the C-shaped graphics for the tail lamps along with reflectors and a chrome insert at the bottom of the rear bumper. Coming to the cabin of the 2021 Amaze, the overall layout and design of the dashboard remains unchanged. However, the silver accents on the centre portion and the door pads give it a rejuvenated appeal. Additionally, the rear-view camera now gets three different views – Normal view, Wide view, and Top-Down view. 

    Mechanically, the Amaze facelift will be offered in both petrol and diesel engines. The 1.2-litre petrol makes 89bhp and 110Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre oil burner puts out a potent 99bhp and 200Nm torque. The five-speed manual gearbox and a CVT unit are standard for both engines. 

    The Honda Amaze will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Ford Aspire, Tata Tigor, and the Hyundai Aura in the sub-four-metre compact sedan segment.

    Honda Amaze Facelift
    Honda Amaze Facelift
    ₹ 6.35 - 10.10 Lakh
    Estimated Price
