    Hot Hyundai i20 N-Line set for National debut in H2 of 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    18,088 Views
    Hot Hyundai i20 N-Line set for National debut in H2 of 2021

    -Expected to expand to other Hyundai models next year

    -No mechanical changes are expected 

    Hyundai is opening a new front in its model offensive in the form of the N-Line of cars. The first car in this offensive is expected to be i20 N-Line and has been teased in the South Korean automaker’s first teaser video for this range of vehicles. 

    The N-Line as the name suggests is not the full-blown performance model of the N trim but more oriented at styling cues both on the inside and outside. This package includes sporty bumpers, larger wheels with specialized styling and of course a plethora of N-Line logos and badges. It’s expected to be a similar story inside with styling bits like the N-Line inserts in the gear lever, door, instrument cluster and seats. It is more than likely that Hyundai will debut the N-Line for India with the 1.0-litre GDi turbo and seven-speed DCT combination as well as a top-spec diesel-powered model.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    While we have seen hot hatchbacks from companies like Tata, Fiat and even Maruti Suzuki at one point, this will be Hyundai’s first foray into the sporty side of things. This should hopefully get the ball rolling (once again) for such cars in the country. Hyundai has also announced that it will expand the N-Line over the coming years and this means we can expect N-Line version of the i10 Nios, Venue, Verna and probably the Creta as well. 

    Commenting on the announcement S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said, “As the country’s leading smart mobility solutions provider, Hyundai has been redefining the mobility landscape with products that take customer aspirations to new heights. The introduction of our N Line range to India will induce sporty experiences like never before, making every drives a fun experience with products that personify excitement and athleticism.'

    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    ₹ 6.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
