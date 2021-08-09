CarWale
    MG Gloster Savvy seven-seater with ADAS launched in India at Rs 37.28 lakh

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,786 Views
    MG Gloster Savvy seven-seater with ADAS launched in India at Rs 37.28 lakh

    - Powered by the existing 2.0-litre diesel engine in two tunes - Turbocharged and Twin-Turbocharged

    - Offers ADAS and a four-wheel drivetrain with seven terrain modes

    MG Motor India has further expanded the Gloster product line-up with the addition of the Savvy seven-seater at a price of Rs 37.28 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The seven-seat SUV is equipped with ADAS and a four-wheel drivetrain. Interestingly, the seven-seater Savvy variant is priced similar to the six-seat Savvy variant. 

    Under the hood, the Gloster Savvy seven-seat variant continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine in two tunes – Turbocharged and Twin-Turbocharged. The Turbocharged engine produces 161bhp at 4,000rpm and 375Nm of torque at 1,500rpm, while the Twin-Turbocharged engine produces 215bhp at 4,000rpm and 480Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. Both engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle will continue to be offered with seven terrain modes – Eco, Auto, Sport, Sand, Mud, Snow, and Rock. 

    Most of the feature list has been retained from the Savvy six-seat variant. It continues to offer a 12.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 64-colour ambient lighting, 360-degree camera, auto-levelling LED headlamps, a 12-way adjustable driver seat, and more. Changes are limited to the addition of a seat in the middle row.

    
    
    
    
