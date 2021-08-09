Mahindra reveals new brand logo for SUVs; XUV700 to wear it first

- Will be applied to all SUVs in the portfolio

- All sales and service touchpoints to have a new visual identity

Mahindra and Mahindra has revealed a new brand logo and slogan for its SUV vehicle portfolio. The all-new logo will debut on the upcoming and long-awaited XU700 SUV that is expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks. As per the video released by the Indian carmaker, the new logo will make its way to other SUV models like the Thar and the XUV300 in the coming months.

The new visual identity will soon be embodied at 1,300 sales and service touchpoints in a phased manner across 823 cities by 2022. All the Mahindra dealerships will boast a new design and colour palette with charcoal as the primary colour and grey and red hues as accents.

Termed as ‘Twin Peaks’, the new logo reflects the ambition and the ability to take new challenges, head on, states Mahindra. The soon-to-be-launched Mahindra XUV700 has been spotted in its production form recently and you can know more about it here. The three-row SUV will succeed the current-gen Mahindra XUV500 and will boast of features like flush-fitting door handles, a panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps, dual HD screen setup, drive modes, and a stereo system with sound modes from Sony. To know the details of the features on the XUV700, click here.

Highlighting the roadmap for the visual identity implementation, Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “It’s not only a new logo but a representation of the rejuvenated spirit at Mahindra. What better platform than the new XUV700 to showcase it to the world. The visual overhaul of our identity will be carried in a phased manner across our SUV nameplates, and across virtual and physical touch-points where our customers interact with us.”