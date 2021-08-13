CarWale
    Toyota Fortuner GR Sport edition revealed

    Jay Shah

    - Gets an exterior styling kit 

    - Expected to be launched in India too

    Toyota is known for introducing special editions of its SUV lineup in India. We have had the Fortuner TRD Sportivo and the Innova Crysta Touring Sport editions in the past. This time around, taking stimulus from its motorsport bureau, Gazoo Racing, the Japanese carmaker has introduced the Fortuner GR Sport edition for the Indonesia market.

    While the Fortuner receives the eminent ‘GR Sport’ suffix, the updates are limited only to cosmetic changes. The SUV is fitted with a GR Sport styling kit that includes a dark chrome front grille, revised front and rear bumpers, a new dual-tone design for alloy wheels, and the ‘GR Sport’ badge slapped all around the body. Apart from this, the Fortuner mimics its regular version. Internationally, the flagship variant of the SUV is offered in five exterior paint shades – Attitude Black, Phantom Brown, Super White, Silver Metallic, and Dark Grey Mica. 

    Inside the cabin, the dashboard layout and design remain the same. The carmaker has added unique bits like a wireless charging pad, fold-down rear-seat entertainment screens, a 360-degree camera, and a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with smartphone connectivity. Other highlights of the GR Sport include a kick-sensor powered tailgate, electrically adjustable front seats, and an auto-dimming IRVM. 

    In Indonesia, the Fortuner GR Sport is offered with two engines. The 2.7-litre petrol motor puts out 161bhp and 247Nm of torque while the 2.4-litre diesel engine generates 148bhp and 400Nm of torque. Both the engines come mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. 

    Toyota India has had the TRD Sportivo variant for the previous generation Fortuner in India. Although there is no official word, we expect GR Sport to make its way to India too. For now, the Legender remains at the top of the variant hierarchy that is available at a price tag of Rs 38.30 lakh (ex-showroom). We have driven the Toyota Fortuner Legender and you can read our first-drive review here

    Toyota Fortuner
    ₹ 30.36 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
