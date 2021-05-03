CarWale
    2021 Kia Seltos launched - Top six highlights

    Jay Shah

    Kia India launched the updated Seltos last week with a starting price of Rs 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom). While the overall silhouette of the mid-size SUV remains the same, the carmaker has added two new variants - HTK+ iMT 1.5 Petrol and GTX(O) 6MT 1.4 T-GDI Petrol, and has revised the existing variants with new features. Let’s take a detailed look at what the new Seltos has to offer.

    iMT gearbox

    Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    In a first, the Seltos is now equipped with the six-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) with the 1.5-litre petrol engine. On the flip side, this clutch-less manual gearbox is only limited to the HTK+ variant. 

    Paddle shifters

    Right Paddle Shifter

    For a more engaging driving experience, Kia has introduced steering-mounted paddle shifters for the GTX+ 1.4 T-GDI seven-speed DCT and the GTX+ 1.5 diesel AT variants. Previously, this feature was only limited to the Hyundai Creta in the segment.

    New AI voice commands

    Dashboard

    The UVO connected car tech on the Seltos has also been updated to support and process new voice commands. From the HTX trim onwards, functions for the sunroof (open/close), driver-side window, defroster, air intake, and wind direction of the aircon can be controlled by voice input. 

    Enhanced safety features

    On the safety front, features such as brake assist, vehicle stability management (VSM), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and hill-assist control are now offered from the HTX trim, that were only limited to the GTX and GTX+ variants until now. 

    Smart-key remote engine start

    The HTK+, HTX, and HTX+ variants now receive remote engine start function on the smart-key. This feature is however limited only to the manual variants of the SUV. 

    Seat upholstery

    The new HTK+ iMT trim gets seats draped in beige fabric whereas the higher HTX+ variant is offered with leatherette seats in gentle brown shade. The sports seats on the GTX(O) variant of the 1.4-litre T-GDI variant are finished in premium dual-shade of black and beige. 

