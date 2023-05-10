Top 5 upcoming SUVs under Rs. 10 lakh in India

Many car manufacturers are gearing up to launch their new models in the SUV segment in the country in 2023. We are already approaching the second half of the year and test mules of various SUVs have already been spotted ahead of their launch. Here is a list of all the upcoming SUVs under Rs. 10 lakh to be launched in India this year.

Kia Sonet facelift – Rs. 8 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh

Kia Motors is working on a facelift model of the Sonet SUV. It is said to arrive in the country in December this year. Ahead of its debut, the test mule of the Sonet facelift was spotted doing rounds on Indian roads. The new Sonet will get a new front and rear look with minor tweaks on the exterior, including a new set of alloy wheels. As for the interiors, it will likely feature a new dashboard layout with new interior trim. The model is expected to retain the same engines which recently got updated to meet the new BS6 2 and RDE emission norms.

Tata Nexon facelift – Rs. 8.50 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh

Tata Nexon has been among the top-selling compact SUVs in the Indian market since it arrived in 2017. Now, the carmaker is about to launch its facelift version soon. Test mules of the upcoming Nexon facelift have been spotted numerous times. As for the upgrades, it will likely get a revised front and rear profile with LED light bars running across the width. The recent spotting revealed the Nexon facelift riding on new star-shaped alloy wheels.

The majority of the changes will be made on the inside with a new touchscreen infotainment unit and an all-digital instrument cluster. Moreover, the Nexon facelift will come equipped with a new gear lever and paddle shifters with automatic variants.

Under the hood, it is expected to be powered by the new 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and the same 1.5-litre diesel engine from the outgoing version.

Tata Punch CNG – Rs. 8 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh

Tata Motors showcased the CNG-powered Punch SUV at the Auto Expo 2023 and it is expected to launch in the country soon. The Punch will be equipped with the new twin-cylinder CNG technology and advanced features like gas leak detection, thermal incident protection, and a micro switch to ensure the car is switched off while refuelling. Moreover, the Punch CNG will be capable of starting directly in the CNG mode. As for the powertrain, it will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. This engine is tuned to produce 72bhp and 95Nm of torque in the CNG mode. Meanwhile, the Punch CNG is expected to get a voice-assisted sunroof as well.

Hyundai Exter – Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh

Hyundai recently announced the arrival of its entry in the micro-SUV space with the upcoming Exter SUV. The carmaker has already commenced the bookings of the same. It will be offered in seven variants and nine colour options. The Exter SUV will be placed below the Hyundai Venue and will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with an option of a company-fitted CNG kit. The transmission duties will be handled by a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.