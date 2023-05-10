CarWale
    Top cars under Rs 12 lakh with a sunroof

    Desirazu Venkat

    Top cars under Rs 12 lakh with a sunroof

    -No competitors from Honda, Citroen, Renault and Nissan

    -All models listed here have full-opening sunroofs 

    Must have accessory

    Sunroofs are no longer the choice of the extra rich and have now begun to find their way into cars not just in the sub-20 lakh segment but now also in the sub-Rs 12 lakh segment. Yes, your budget cars now come with a chance to let you have the sun shine on you from three directions instead of just two like most other cars in this price bracket. 

    We have dug through our extensive model pages and found you not just cars that have sunroofs for under Rs 12 lakh but the specific variant from a model that’s the lowest priced offering in which you get a sunroof. 

    SUVs leading the charge 

    Leading the charge for the “sunroof in a budget car” is the sub-four SUV segment with six out of eight participants coming from this body style. Starting at the bottom of the SUV list is the Tata NexonXM (S) variant at Rs 9.49 lakh while the next in line is the Kia Sonet HTK+ 1.0 iMT at Rs 10.49 lakh. Add another Rs 36000 and Rs 42000 and you get the Mahindra XUV300 1.2 petrol AMT and the Hyundai Venue SX 1.2 petrol, respectively.

    However, in this race is also another SUV in the form of the Tata Punch CNG which was shown at the 2023 Auto Expo but is yet to be launched in the market and will be priced around Rs 9 lakh making it even cheaper than the Tata Nexon. Sitting right at the top of the pile is the Maruti Brezza ZXi MT which is priced at Rs 11.04 lakh.

    Hatchbacks also?

    Outside of the SUVs you have the Hyundai i20 N-Line N6 priced at Rs 10.18 lakh and the i20 Asta MT priced at Rs 9.01 lakh currently making it the lowest-priced car in the whole list. Lastly, you can also have the Tata Altroz CNG whose prices will be announced at the end of May 2023.   

    Voice control

    Among the entire lot, only the Hyundai Venue and the upcoming Tata Altroz CNG have voice control and activation via connected car technology. All cars mentioned in this list have electrically adjustable sunroofs. 

    Observations

    These cars are at the exact price point where the additional cost of a sunroof becomes justifiable and that’s why you don’t see it below this price range. Noticeably missing are competitors from Honda, Renault, Nissan and Citroen.   

