    India-made Tata Nexon EV Max launched in Nepal

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    India-made Tata Nexon EV Max launched in Nepal

    -Available only with the 7.2kWh charger

    -XZ and XZ+ Lux trim levels

    Variants and charging

    The Tata Nexon EV Max has charged into Nepal with prices starting at NPR 46.49 lakh ( INR 29.01 lakh). It’s available in two trim levels XZ and XZ+ Lux, across three colour options and only with the 7.2 KWh charger option. We have of course driven the Nexon EV Max here in India and you can check our driving experience in the video below.

    Specification and features

    The India-built Nepal-bound Nexon EV Max is equipped with a 40.5kWh battery pack and an electric motor producing 100KWh/250Nm and a 0-100kmph time of just 9 seconds. The ARAI specified range (applicable in Nepal) stands at 453km. These two top-spec models get features like a touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, ventilated seats, digital instrument cluster, TPMS, connected car technology, dual front airbags and split folding rear seats.

    Official statement

    Commenting on the launch, Shailesh Chandra MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “Tata Motors has ushered in the EV revolution in Nepal, which has received overwhelming enthusiasm from customers for our portfolio of Nexon EV and Tigor EV. In an attempt to enhance the EV experience further and expand our portfolio here, we are extremely delighted to introduce the Nexon EV MAX in Nepal. The Nexon EV MAX is a testament to our state-of-the-art high voltage EV architecture Ziptron, designed for unique driving and weather conditions.” 

