Top 3 road tests of 2019

December 30, 2019, 04:31 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
This year, we saw many new car launches and managed to put some new models through our rigorous road test cycle. Here are CarWale's top three road tests conducted in 2019.

Honda Civic Road Test Review

Variants tested - ZX Petrol CVT, ZX Diesel

Honda Civic Exterior

Honda Cars India skipped the ninth-gen model of the Civic and got its tenth-gen's facelifted version to India this year. It is available in three petrol and two diesel variants. This D-segment sedan's second run in the Indian market showed a strong start as it garnered more than the bookings it expected. And almost 85 per cent of the overall bookings were for the petrol version and 80 per cent of them were for the top trims. We decided to get both the top-spec versions for the road test review.

Hyundai Venue Road Test Review

Variants tested - SX 1.4 (O) CRDi, SX 1.0 (O) Petrol

Honda Civic Exterior

The Hyundai Venue has been one of the most successful launches of 2019. It got praise for its compact design, feature-packed cabin, drivability and more which you will get to know from our road test review. We first tested the powerful petrol version powered by the 118bhp new 1.0-litre turbocharged mill, and then we tested the most preferred diesel version for the Indian market. The latter gets the 1.4-litre four-cylinder motor that puts out 89bhp and 220Nm of torque.

Toyota Glanza Road Test Review

Variants tested - V CVT

Honda Civic Exterior

The Toyota Glanza is a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and yet it's important. More so, because it is the first car off the Toyota-Suzuki collaboration that was put into place last year. It's offered in two variants across five trim levels and comes with two engine options. We've tested the automatic version as it's the Japanese automaker’s first major foray into the premium hatchback segment. The Glanza competes with the Honda Jazz, Hyundai Elite i20, Volkswagen Polo and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno as well.

