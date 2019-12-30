Top special reports on CarWale in 2019

We have a features section on CarWale. Yes, we do, and it gives us a chance to explore a car world outside of spec comparisons, competition check and explained in detail. Here we have a chance to explore motor sports, product reviews and even a bit of autonomous mobility. So these are our top special reports from 2019.

2019 Mahindra BAJA SAE India: Adventure Reloaded!

The numbers itself should explain the scale of the 2019 Baja! A whopping 363 entry registrations with a total of 251 teams qualifying for the finals. It also marked the fifth edition of the eBAJA (electric-powered) event which received 50 entries this year with 22 teams making it to the final endurance race. The 2019 iteration of the Mahindra BAJA SAE India concluded at NATRIP's facility in Pithampur, Indore. Held from 23-27 January 2019, it marked the 12th edition of the national-level inter-collegiate event.

Car Buying Tools You Must Use – A CarWale Guide

We at CarWale are striving to make car buying as simple as clicking a button, so that you need not leave your comfort behind when buying your new pride and joy. Read on to find out all the services which you can avail at CarWale that can make your car buying experience easier and uncomplicated.

How to Parallel Park in Four Easy Steps

Parallel Parking can be intimidating, we agree. It is one of the most difficult parts of driving even for the most seasoned drivers amongst us, especially in our ever expanding and congested cities. Dread not, we have here for you a simple guide on how to parallel park in four easy steps.

Product Review - Dashcam Transcend DrivePro 230

We introduced you to Transcend's interesting little dashcam earlier that features a wide-angle (130-degree) lens facing forward. There's a bright 2.4-inch screen on the other side with four function buttons below. It sticks on to the windscreen with the help of a sucker mount. As shown earlier in the introduction report, the long cable can nicely be tucked onto the passenger visor and down through the glove-box to the 12V power socket. We also used it on the rear windshield of an SUV while connecting it to the secondary 12V power outlet without any issues. Well, now let's get into its intricate details.

Carwale Go-Karting day: How to fight and bond with your teammates at the same time

If you love to drive, Go-Karting is damn good fun. At the entry-level, the karts are mildly powered and superseding their performance will give you the instant confidence to try even harder. First-time drivers will spin and knock themselves out the initial few times. However, once they get the hang of things, it soon becomes obvious that everyone is trying to channel their inner Ken Block.

Honda Drive to Discover 9 - Far East India (Assam-Arunachal Pradesh)

Assam is known for its beautiful tea plantations and wildlife, yet, it is one of the few lesser-explored regions in India. We were in Guwahati for the ninth edition of Honda's Drive to Discover to get a wind of this untouched beauty and the lush green countryside of the North East. Plan was to drive through Assam towards the far-east region of India - Arunachal Pradesh. And to make things more exciting, we had the new Honda CR-V and Civic with us. Let's get to the journey then.

Renault Zoe EV Autonomous Drive Experience

The campus at the University of Paris-Saclay is so green and blue at the same time, it’s hard not to imagine yourself in some resto-mod version of a Monet painting. It’s no wonder that the gleaming blue Zoe EV in the pictures fit perfectly with the environment. But this is no ordinary version of Renault’s rather cute looking budget electric hatchback. What you see in the photos is an autonomous EV and that too, one with level-four capabilities in terms of driving ability.