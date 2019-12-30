Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Volkswagen ID. Crozz global unveiling in 2020

Volkswagen ID. Crozz global unveiling in 2020

December 30, 2019, 04:05 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
1222 Views
Be the first to comment
Volkswagen ID. Crozz global unveiling in 2020

- First-electric SUV to be showcased in 2020 

- Will showcase the ID. 3 in September 2020

- Volkswagen plans to produce 1.5 million electric vehicles in 2025 

German car manufacturer Volkswagen will showcase its first all-electric SUV, the ID. Crozz in 2020. Reports indicate that the company might also start the production of the electric vehicle at its Zwickau electric car plant next year. Volkswagen plans to strengthen its electric vehicle portfolio over the next few years and intends to become the world market leader in e-mobility. Year 2020 will mark the beginning of its electric vehicle portfolio and it is reportedly investing 33 billion Euros throughout the group by 2024. 

Rear view

Volkswagen plans to produce 1.5 million electric vehicles in 2025, while it expects to reach the one million electric vehicles target by end of 2023. The ID. 3 will be showcased in September 2020 and Volkswagen has reportedly commenced the production of this electric vehicle last month. Reports indicate that the ID. Crozz might likely be called the ID. 4. More details about the electric ID. Cross will be known in the days to come.

  • Volkswagen
  • electric SUV
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

Volkswagen Vento Are you missing out by not buying one?

Volkswagen Vento Are you missing out by not buying one?

The Vento has clearly been around for a while. ...

830 Likes
83531 Views

Volkswagen Passat Luxury, Comfort, Driving Fun - All Packed Into One

Volkswagen Passat Luxury, Comfort, Driving Fun - All Packed Into One

So what’s there to know about the Volkswagen Pa ...

1415 Likes
107421 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Jan 2020

15L - ₹ 17L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 9L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in