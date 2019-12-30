Volkswagen ID. Crozz global unveiling in 2020

- First-electric SUV to be showcased in 2020

- Will showcase the ID. 3 in September 2020

- Volkswagen plans to produce 1.5 million electric vehicles in 2025

German car manufacturer Volkswagen will showcase its first all-electric SUV, the ID. Crozz in 2020. Reports indicate that the company might also start the production of the electric vehicle at its Zwickau electric car plant next year. Volkswagen plans to strengthen its electric vehicle portfolio over the next few years and intends to become the world market leader in e-mobility. Year 2020 will mark the beginning of its electric vehicle portfolio and it is reportedly investing 33 billion Euros throughout the group by 2024.

Volkswagen plans to produce 1.5 million electric vehicles in 2025, while it expects to reach the one million electric vehicles target by end of 2023. The ID. 3 will be showcased in September 2020 and Volkswagen has reportedly commenced the production of this electric vehicle last month. Reports indicate that the ID. Crozz might likely be called the ID. 4. More details about the electric ID. Cross will be known in the days to come.