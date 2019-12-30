Kia Seltos scores 5-stars in ANCAP crash test

- Kia Seltos scored 85% in adult occupant protection

- The model is offered with two petrol powertrains in Australia and New Zealand

The Kia Seltos has scored a five-star rating in the ANCAP crash test. The rating is applicable to all variants of the model produced after October 2019. The Seltos was launched in India earlier this year, with prices starting at Rs 9.69 lakhs.

The Kia Seltos scored 85% for adult occupant protection and 83% in child occupant safety. The vulnerable road user protection stood at 61% while the safety assist rating stood at 70%. Standard safety features available on the model used in the crash test include six airbags, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Emergency Lane Keeping (ELK).

Powertrain options on the Kia Seltos sold in Australia and New Zealand include a 1.6-litre petrol unit and a 2.0-litre petrol unit. In India, the model is offered with a range of engines including a 1.5-litre petrol motor, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel motor.

Safety wise, the India-spec Kia Seltos is offered with dual airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors as standard. The top-end trims of the model are equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist (BA), blind spot monitor, Hill Start Assist (HSA), traction control and a 360-degree camera.