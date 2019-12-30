Please Tell Us Your City

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace spotted again

December 30, 2019, 05:21 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
2544 Views
Be the first to comment
- Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace could be launched next year

- The model will replace the standard version of the Tiguan currently sold in India

The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace has been spotted during a public road test once again. New spy images shared on the web reveal new details regarding the model that will replace the standard version of the Tiguan which is currently sold in India.

Volkswagen Tiguan Exterior

As seen in the spy images, the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace, based on the R-Line trim, features a refreshed front and rear design, including LED projector headlamps and rear bumper with dual faux exhaust tips. The side profile features 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Inside, the biggest highlight for the new Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace will be the capability to seat seven people as opposed to five people in the current Tiguan. The Tiguan Allspace has a wheelbase of 109mm more than the five-seat model.

Volkswagen Tiguan Exterior

Details regarding the engine specifications of the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace remain unknown at the moment although the model is expected to source power from a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine. This motor could be paired to a seven-speed DSG transmission sending power to all four wheels via the 4Motion technology. Volkswagen could launch the Tiguan Allspace next year and the model would rival the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq and the Ford Endeavour.

Volkswagen Tiguan Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 34.14 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 35.55 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 33.6 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 34.18 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 33.86 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 31.4 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 35 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 31.51 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 31.89 Lakhs onwards

