Tata Tiago and Tigor receive puncture repair kit as standard across the range

- The puncture repair kit is offered as standard across the variant line-up

- The company has also reduced the spare tyre size on both models to 13-inch units

Tata Motors has discreetly rolled out an update for its entry-level models, the Tiago and the Tigor. Both the products receive a safety feature update in the form of a puncture repair kit. This addition is available as standard across the variant range.

According to an official communication issued by Tata Motors, the Tiago and the Tigor receive a puncture repair kit that includes an air compressor as well as a liquid sealant. Another critical update from the company includes the reduction of the spare wheel size. The previously available 14-inch spare wheel has now been replaced with a 13-inch unit. This update too, is applicable to all variants in both models.

Tata Motors recently discontinued the Victory Yellow colour in the Tiago range, and introduced a new paintjob known as Arizona Blue, details of which are available here. The carmaker also gave an update to the infotainment system of the Nexon and the Altroz, and details of the respective updates can be read here and here.

Image Source