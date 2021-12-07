CarWale
    Tata Safari automatic variants get a price hike of up to Rs 7,000

    Jay Shah

    Tata Safari automatic variants get a price hike of up to Rs 7,000

    - Prices of manual versions remain unchanged

    - No feature upgrades

    Tata Motors has discreetly hiked the ex-showroom prices of select variants of the Safari SUV. The three-row SUV is broadly available in six trims namely XE, XM, XT, XT Plus, XZ, XZ Plus. The Indian carmaker has increased the prices of the automatic versions by up to Rs 7,000.

    Tata Safari Left Rear Three Quarter

    While the XTA Plus variant gets expensive by Rs 7,000, the XMA and XZA get costlier by Rs 3,000. All other automatic trims (XZA Plus, XZA Plus 6-seater, XZA Plus Adventure 6-seater, XZA Plus Adventure, XZA Plus Gold, XZA Plus Gold 6-seater) get a uniform hike of Rs 2,000. Apart from the standard trim, the Safari can be had in two special editions – Adventure and Gold.

    Tata Safari Dashboard

    Besides this, last month, Tata Motors hiked the prices of the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, and Altroz, details of which can be read here. The Indian carmaker is offering discounts of up to Rs 40,000 this month and you can know the model-wise offers for the month here.

    The Safari gets a diesel-only powertrain. The three-row SUV is propelled by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that generates 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. The available transmission options include a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Tata Safari rivals the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar, and Mahindra XUV700. We have driven the Tata Safari and you can read our first-drive review here.

