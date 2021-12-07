CarWale
    Citroen C5 Aircross prices to be hiked from 1 January, 2022

    Jay Shah

    Citroen C5 Aircross prices to be hiked from 1 January, 2022

    - Prices to be increased by up to three per cent

    - Available in Feel and Shine variants 

    Citroen India has announced that the ex-showroom prices of the C5 Aircross will be hiked from 1 January, 2022. The five-seat SUV that is available in Feel and Shine variants will get a price revision of up to three per cent.

    The C5 Aircoss received its first price hike last month where both the variants got expensive by Rs 1 lakh. The Aircross is the first model launched by the carmaker in India and boasts of features such as LED headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, electrically-adjustable drive seat, dual-zone climate control, and individually-adjustable rear row seats. 

    Citroen India has also rolled out special benefits for customers this month. These can be opted in the form of insurance at Rs 1, a smart care package that covers complimentary repair for minor paint chipping and scratches on external metal body panels, and special EMI options starting from Rs 33,333 per month. All the mentioned benefits are available till 31 December, 2021. 

    The Citroen C5 Aircross is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that is tuned to produce 174bhp and 400Nm of torque. The transmission options include an eight-speed automatic transmission with four grip modes – standard, snow, all-terrain, and sand. We have driven the C5 Aircross and you can read our first-drive review here.

