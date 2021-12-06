CarWale
    Tata Motors announces discounts of up to Rs 40,000 in December 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    26,445 Views
    - All offers are applicable till 31 December, 2021

    - No discount offers on the Punch and Altroz

    Tata Motors has listed out the discount offers on its passenger range of models for December 2021. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and loyalty discounts. We have curated the model-wise offers below. 

    Tata Right Front Three Quarter

    The entry-level hatchback from the Indian carmaker – the Tiago, gets a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. However, the benefits for the XT and XT(O) trims are fixed at Rs 10,000 cash discount and Rs 15,000 exchange bonus. Meanwhile, the Tigor compact sedan gets an exchange benefit of Rs 15,000 and a cash discount of Rs 10,000. 

    All diesel variants of the Nexon compact SUV except the Dark Edition range are eligible for an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. 

    Tata Left Front Three Quarter

    Coming to the Harrier and Safari SUVs, the Harrier Dark range can be had this month for an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. The remaining variants attract a higher Rs 40,000 exchange discount. Similarly, the Safari can be purchased for an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000. However, the Gold Edition of the three-row SUV does not get any offers. 

    Tata Left Front Three Quarter

    There are no offers on the Altroz this month. The carmaker has introduced a new XE+ trim for the hatchback with prices starting at Rs 6.34 lakh (ex-showroom) and you can know more about it here. Last month, Tata Motors hiked prices of the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, and Nexon and you can know the model-wise price hike here.

    All the mentioned offers are applicable only till 31 December, 2021 and may vary depending on the variants and location. Kindly contact your nearest dealership for more details.

