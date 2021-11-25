CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Motors hikes prices of Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, and Nexon

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    15,184 Views
    Tata Motors hikes prices of Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, and Nexon

    - Nexon compact SUV gets the highest hike

    - Prices of Harrier, Safari, and Nexon EV remain unchanged

    Tata Motors has discreetly hiked the prices of select models in its line-up. The Tiago, Tiago NRG, Tigor, Altroz, and Nexon EV undergo a price revision while the Safari, Harrier, Punch, and Nexon EV continue with the existing ex-showroom prices. 

    Tata Altroz Left Front Three Quarter

    All the manual and AMT variants of the Tata Tiago hatchback (except XE trim) and Tigor compact sedan get expensive by Rs 3,000. Meanwhile, the AMT version of the recently launched Tiago NRG gets a price hike of Rs 3,000. Last month, the carmaker discontinued the Pure Silver exterior shade for the Tiago and the hatchback is now available in four colours, details of which can be read here.

    Tata Altroz Left Front Three Quarter

    Coming to the Altroz, the premium hatchback is available with three engine options – 1.2-litre petrol, 1.2-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel. The naturally aspirated petrol variants get an increase between Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,500. The price hike for diesel trims ranges from Rs 400 to Rs 5,000. Lastly, the turbo petrol guise gets the highest escalation of Rs 2,500 to Rs 8,500, depending upon the variant. It is to be noted that the ex-showroom prices of the newly launched XE+ variant remain unchanged and is available with a starting price of Rs 6.34 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Tata Altroz Left Front Three Quarter

    Select petrol and diesel variants of the Nexon compact SUV get a hike of up to Rs 11,500. However, the top-spec XZ Plus and XZA Plus are excluded and can be had with the existing ex-showroom prices. The Harrier, Safari, Punch, and Nexon EV are being offered at the same prices.

    Tata Nexon Image
    Tata Nexon
    ₹ 7.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Volkswagen Virtus continues testing ahead of launch in India
     Next 
    Government likely to offer more tax concessions on vehicles bought after scrapping old models

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Nexon Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon

    Tata Nexon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    31905 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi Q5

    Audi Q5

    ₹ 58.93 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volkswagen Tiguan
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Volkswagen Tiguan

    ₹ 28.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Dec 2021Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.57 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.90 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.24 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.57 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.64 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.15 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.49 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.16 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.09 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon

    Tata Nexon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    31905 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Motors hikes prices of Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, and Nexon