Tata Motors hikes prices of Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, and Nexon

- Nexon compact SUV gets the highest hike

- Prices of Harrier, Safari, and Nexon EV remain unchanged

Tata Motors has discreetly hiked the prices of select models in its line-up. The Tiago, Tiago NRG, Tigor, Altroz, and Nexon EV undergo a price revision while the Safari, Harrier, Punch, and Nexon EV continue with the existing ex-showroom prices.

All the manual and AMT variants of the Tata Tiago hatchback (except XE trim) and Tigor compact sedan get expensive by Rs 3,000. Meanwhile, the AMT version of the recently launched Tiago NRG gets a price hike of Rs 3,000. Last month, the carmaker discontinued the Pure Silver exterior shade for the Tiago and the hatchback is now available in four colours, details of which can be read here.

Coming to the Altroz, the premium hatchback is available with three engine options – 1.2-litre petrol, 1.2-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel. The naturally aspirated petrol variants get an increase between Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,500. The price hike for diesel trims ranges from Rs 400 to Rs 5,000. Lastly, the turbo petrol guise gets the highest escalation of Rs 2,500 to Rs 8,500, depending upon the variant. It is to be noted that the ex-showroom prices of the newly launched XE+ variant remain unchanged and is available with a starting price of Rs 6.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

Select petrol and diesel variants of the Nexon compact SUV get a hike of up to Rs 11,500. However, the top-spec XZ Plus and XZA Plus are excluded and can be had with the existing ex-showroom prices. The Harrier, Safari, Punch, and Nexon EV are being offered at the same prices.