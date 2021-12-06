Audi A4 Premium variant launched in India; priced at Rs 39.99 lakh

- Most affordable variant of the A4 sedan

- Powered by the same 2.0-litre petrol engine

Audi India has launched a new affordable variant of its A4 luxury sedan. Christened as A4 Premium, the newly introduced variant is available with a price tag of Rs 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Premium is Rs 3.70 lakh cheaper than the Premium Plus trim. The 2021 A4 can now be had in three trims – Premium, Premium Plus, and Technology.

Visually, the Premium variant gets LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights, LED tail lamps, and a glass sunroof. On the inside, the Premium is loaded with Audi’s sound system, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, drive select, single-zone automatic climate control, wireless charger, and cruise control with speed limiter.

Other notable additions inclusions are single-colour ambient lighting, electrically adjustable front seats with lumbar support, leatherette upholstery, electrically-adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs with heat function, six airbags, frameless IRVM, parking aid plus with a rear-view camera, and Audi’s phone box.

Mechanically, the A4 Premium continues to be powered by the 2.0-litre petrol engine that puts out 188bhp and 320Nm of torque. The motor is linked to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The A4 continues to rival the likes of the BMW 3 Series, Volvo S60, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. We have driven the A4 and you can read our first-drive review here.

Commenting on the introduction, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, 'The Audi A4 since its launch in January has garnered great response - this is a car that has historically been a volume seller for the brand. Today, we are happy to introduce a new variant - the Audi A4 Premium to mark the success of our brand in 2021. This is a time to celebrate and we couldn’t be happier that we are able to give our customers a choice of three trim levels to choose from. I am confident this will bring in more customers to the ever growing Audi family”.