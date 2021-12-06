CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Audi A4 Premium variant launched in India; priced at Rs 39.99 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    2,671 Views
    Audi A4 Premium variant launched in India; priced at Rs 39.99 lakh

    - Most affordable variant of the A4 sedan 

    - Powered by the same 2.0-litre petrol engine

    Audi India has launched a new affordable variant of its A4 luxury sedan. Christened as A4 Premium, the newly introduced variant is available with a price tag of Rs 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Premium is Rs 3.70 lakh cheaper than the Premium Plus trim. The 2021 A4 can now be had in three trims – Premium, Premium Plus, and Technology. 

    Audi A4 Left Side View

    Visually, the Premium variant gets LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights, LED tail lamps, and a glass sunroof. On the inside, the Premium is loaded with Audi’s sound system, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, drive select, single-zone automatic climate control, wireless charger, and cruise control with speed limiter. 

    Audi A4 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Other notable additions inclusions are single-colour ambient lighting, electrically adjustable front seats with lumbar support, leatherette upholstery, electrically-adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs with heat function, six airbags, frameless IRVM, parking aid plus with a rear-view camera, and Audi’s phone box.

    Audi A4 Dashboard

    Mechanically, the A4 Premium continues to be powered by the 2.0-litre petrol engine that puts out 188bhp and 320Nm of torque. The motor is linked to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The A4 continues to rival the likes of the BMW 3 Series, Volvo S60, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. We have driven the A4 and you can read our first-drive review here.

    Commenting on the introduction, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, 'The Audi A4 since its launch in January has garnered great response - this is a car that has historically been a volume seller for the brand. Today, we are happy to introduce a new variant - the Audi A4 Premium to mark the success of our brand in 2021. This is a time to celebrate and we couldn’t be happier that we are able to give our customers a choice of three trim levels to choose from. I am confident this will bring in more customers to the ever growing Audi family”.

    Audi A4 Image
    Audi A4
    ₹ 39.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Volkswagen Tiguan facelift to be launched in India tomorrow
     Next 
    Tata Motors announces discounts of up to Rs 40,000 in December 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Audi A4 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2879 Views
    17 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi Q5

    Audi Q5

    ₹ 58.93 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volkswagen Tiguan
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Volkswagen Tiguan

    ₹ 28.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Dec 2021Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi Q2

    Audi Q2

    ₹ 35.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Audi-Cars

    Audi A4 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 47.82 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 50.52 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 46.60 Lakh
    Pune₹ 47.82 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 48.12 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 44.61 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 48.53 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 44.72 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 44.61 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2879 Views
    17 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Audi A4 Premium variant launched in India; priced at Rs 39.99 lakh