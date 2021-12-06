CarWale
    Volkswagen Tiguan facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

    2021-12-06
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,481 Views
    Volkswagen Tiguan facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

    - No diesel powertrain 

    - To be assembled locally in India

    Volkswagen Passenger Cars India is geared up to launch the refreshed Tiguan SUV in India tomorrow. While the local assembly of the Tiguan commenced last month at the brand’s Aurangabad plant, the official prices are slated to be announced tomorrow. 

    Volkswagen Tiguan Left Side View

    Appearance-wise, the Tiguan facelift will get redesigned LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights and adaptive control, a new wider front grille, reworked front bumpers, silver skid plates, new alloy wheels, and tweaked LED tail lamps. 

    Volkswagen Tiguan Dashboard

    Inside, the Tiguan’s cabin will be revised with new Vienna leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system, electrically-adjustable driver seat with memory function, three-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel, ambient lighting with 30 shades, and an illuminated gear stalk.

    Volkswagen Tiguan Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Tiguan facelift will be propelled by a 2.0-litre petrol engine only. The motor will be tuned to put out 184bhp and 300Nm torque and mated to a seven-speed DSG unit with paddle shifters. It will also get Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive configuration. The rivals to the Tiguan will include Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson. The 2021 Tiguan could be priced between Rs 28 lakh to Rs 32 lakh, both prices, ex-showroom.

    Volkswagen Tiguan Image
    Volkswagen Tiguan
    ₹ 28.00 - 32.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Volkswagen Tiguan Gallery

    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon

    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2157 Views
    26 Likes

    Popular Videos

