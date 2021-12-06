Volkswagen Tiguan facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

- No diesel powertrain

- To be assembled locally in India

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India is geared up to launch the refreshed Tiguan SUV in India tomorrow. While the local assembly of the Tiguan commenced last month at the brand’s Aurangabad plant, the official prices are slated to be announced tomorrow.

Appearance-wise, the Tiguan facelift will get redesigned LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights and adaptive control, a new wider front grille, reworked front bumpers, silver skid plates, new alloy wheels, and tweaked LED tail lamps.

Inside, the Tiguan’s cabin will be revised with new Vienna leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system, electrically-adjustable driver seat with memory function, three-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel, ambient lighting with 30 shades, and an illuminated gear stalk.

The Tiguan facelift will be propelled by a 2.0-litre petrol engine only. The motor will be tuned to put out 184bhp and 300Nm torque and mated to a seven-speed DSG unit with paddle shifters. It will also get Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive configuration. The rivals to the Tiguan will include Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson. The 2021 Tiguan could be priced between Rs 28 lakh to Rs 32 lakh, both prices, ex-showroom.