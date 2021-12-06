Top-five hatchbacks sold in India in November 2021

The hatchback segment has always been a strong contributor to the overall car sales in the country. The low cost of ownership and decent feature list have been some of the reasons behind its success in the Indian market. In terms of volumes, hatchbacks have been the most preferred choice among customers, followed by the SUV, and then the MPV segment in November 2021.

Interestingly, all the top-five hatchbacks sold in India are from Maruti Suzuki. Read below to learn more about them –

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti’s compact hatchback, the Wagon R leads car sales in the country, and also led the hatchback segment in November 2021. The Indian automaker sold 16,853 units of the Wagon R in November 2021 as compared to 16,256-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of four per cent last month.

Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is available in two petrol engine options – 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine generates 67bhp at 5,500rpm and 90Nm at 3,500rpm. The 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine produces 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm at 4,200rpm. Both the engine options are available in both manual transmission and AMT options. The hatchback also offers a CNG option.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of many models to be affected by the shortage in the supply of semiconductors. Despite a 21 per cent drop in sales last month, the Swift has managed to secure the second rank in the hatchback segment and is also the second bestseller in the country. Maruti Suzuki sold 14,568 units of the Swift hatchback last month as compared to 18,498 units sold in the same period last year.

The hatchback is powered by a 1.2-litre engine which generates 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. It comes mated to a five-speed manual and AMT option.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Maruti Suzuki Alto emerged as the third bestseller among hatchbacks and is also the third bestselling vehicle in the country in terms of cumulative sales in November 2021. The sales for the Alto have dropped by 10 per cent with 13,812-unit sales in November 2021 as compared to 15,321-units sold in the same period last year.

Mechanically, the Alto is powered by a 0.8-litre petrol engine which produces 47bhp at 6,000rpm and 69Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. The engine gets a five-speed manual transmission as standard. For added convenience, the entry-level model is also available with a CNG option.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been leading sales in the premium hatchback segment for a while now. The Baleno sales have dropped significantly, 44 per cent to be precise, in November 2021. Despite a huge drop in sales, the Baleno emerged as the fourth bestselling hatchback in the country last month. The company sold 9,931 units of the Baleno last month as compared to 17,872-unit sales in November 2020.

The Baleno is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine that generates 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. The engine gets a five-speed manual transmission as standard and a CVT option. Maruti Suzuki also offers a Smart Hybrid option in the Baleno with a five-speed manual transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio has made it to the top five list with 5,968-unit sales in November 2021. However, the sales dropped by nine per cent last month as compared to 6,533-unit sales in the same period last year.

The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio is powered by a 1.0-litre, DualJet, three-cylinder, K10C petrol engine with idle start-stop technology. This engine generates 66bhp and 89Nm of torque and is paired to a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit.