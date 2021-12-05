CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Hyundai sells 46,910 vehicles in November 2021; sales decline by 21 per cent

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    364 Views
    Hyundai sells 46,910 vehicles in November 2021; sales decline by 21 per cent

    - Total sales slumped by 20 per cent 

    - 9,909 units exported to global markets

    Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced that it registered a total cumulative sales of 46,910 units in November 2021. Out of the total sales, Hyundai sold 37,001 units in the domestic market while 9,909 units were exported to the global markets. On a yearly scale, the domestic sales dipped by 24 per cent. 

    Hyundai Left Front Three Quarter

    The sales continue to witness decline due to the ongoing semi-conductor shortage. However, the exports rose from 6,535 units to 9,909 units in the last month. Last month, Hyundai rejigged the variant line-up of the Alcazar with two new variants. The three-row SUV is now available in Platinum (O) and Signature (O) trims that are equipped with a seven-seat layout and an automatic transmission. To know more about it, click here

    Hyundai Front View

    The carmaker has begun working on the new Tucson facelift. Launched globally last year, the new-generation Hyundai Tucson will get revised exterior styling along with a revamped cabin and you can know more about the upcoming SUV here.

    Last month, Hyundai Creta emerged as the top-selling SUV in its segment with 10,300 units retailed in the domestic market. To read our detailed sales report for the previous month, click here

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Top-three mid-SUVs sold in India in November 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    6629 Views
    27 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi Q5

    Audi Q5

    ₹ 58.93 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volkswagen Tiguan
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Volkswagen Tiguan

    ₹ 28.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Dec 2021Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    6629 Views
    27 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai sells 46,910 vehicles in November 2021; sales decline by 21 per cent