Hyundai sells 46,910 vehicles in November 2021; sales decline by 21 per cent

- Total sales slumped by 20 per cent

- 9,909 units exported to global markets

Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced that it registered a total cumulative sales of 46,910 units in November 2021. Out of the total sales, Hyundai sold 37,001 units in the domestic market while 9,909 units were exported to the global markets. On a yearly scale, the domestic sales dipped by 24 per cent.

The sales continue to witness decline due to the ongoing semi-conductor shortage. However, the exports rose from 6,535 units to 9,909 units in the last month. Last month, Hyundai rejigged the variant line-up of the Alcazar with two new variants. The three-row SUV is now available in Platinum (O) and Signature (O) trims that are equipped with a seven-seat layout and an automatic transmission. To know more about it, click here.

The carmaker has begun working on the new Tucson facelift. Launched globally last year, the new-generation Hyundai Tucson will get revised exterior styling along with a revamped cabin and you can know more about the upcoming SUV here.

Last month, Hyundai Creta emerged as the top-selling SUV in its segment with 10,300 units retailed in the domestic market. To read our detailed sales report for the previous month, click here.