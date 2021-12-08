CarWale
    Hyundai India to have six EVs in its line-up by 2028

    Jay Shah

    Hyundai India to have six EVs in its line-up by 2028

    - New electric vehicles to be offered in different body styles

    - To introduce dedicated electric platform – E-GMP

    Hyundai India has announced its strategy to expand its electric portfolio in the coming times. The brand that currently retails only the Kona Electric in India will have up to six pure electric vehicles in its line-up by 2028. 

    Hyundai Kona Electric Left Side View

    Forming the basis of the upcoming EVs will be the brand’s new and versatile E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) along with the existing modified platforms in India. These EVs will be spread out across different segments and body styles including mass market and mass premium segments offering a variety of choices to the Indian customers. 

    Hyundai Kona Electric Engine Shot

    The E-GMP is designed to house a larger battery with capacities up to 77.4kWh, two-wheel and four-wheel-drive capabilities, and to achieve a top speed of 260kmph. On the usability front, the new platform with the flat floor will allow for a flexible seating layout with a sliding centre console and sliding second-row seats. 

    Hyundai Kona Electric Right Rear Three Quarter

    Subsequently, the carmaker will also focus and work on forming strategic collaborations to develop the EV charging infrastructure in India. The company will aim to strengthen home charging facilities, install public charging stations, charging points at Hyundai dealerships, and offer 24x7 roadside assistance. 

    The sub-25 lakh EV segment currently comprises the Kona Electric, Tata Nexon EV, Tata Tigor EV, and the MG ZS EV. This year also witnessed several entrants in the luxury EV space that now have the Audi e-tron, Audi e-tron GT, Mercedes-Benz EQC, and Jaguar I-Pace. BMW too will join the herd this month with the unveiling of the iX on 13 December, 2021. 

    Hyundai Kona Electric Image
    Hyundai Kona Electric
    ₹ 23.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
