    Maruti Suzuki produces 1,46,577 passenger vehicles in November 2021

    Jay Shah

    Maruti Suzuki produces 1,46,577 passenger vehicles in November 2021

    - A total of 1,50,221 vehicles produced

    - Production to scale up to 85 per cent in December 2021

    Maruti Suzuki has listed out its production figures for the month of November 2021. With slight ease in the electrical component supply, the carmaker observes a rise in production. As per the regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki has produced a total of 1,50,221 vehicles in the last month which comprises passenger vehicles as well as light commercial vehicles. 

    Maruti Suzuki Left Front Three Quarter

    On a yearly scale, the production has increased by over three per cent. The company manufactured 1,09,454 mini and sub-compact vehicles that include the Alto, S-Presso, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, Ignis, Baleno, Celerio, and other OEM models. These numbers are considerably higher than 86,456 units built in the last month. However, the production of the Ciaz dropped to 1,192 units from the previous month’s 1,554 units. 

    Maruti Suzuki Right Front Three Quarter

    Talking about the utility vehicles segment, Maruti Suzuki offers the Eeco, Ertiga, XL6, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, and the Gypsy domestically. This segment has observed a significant decline of 20 per cent with a manufacturing total of 35,931 units. The total number of passenger vehicles produced in the month stood at 1,46,577 units. The mentioned data includes vehicles built at both the plants along with vehicles manufactured for other OEMs. 

    In December 2021, the car manufacturer will ramp up its production operations further to 85 per cent resulting in a shorter waiting period for its popular cars. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki is readying a slew of refreshed models that are slated to be launched in the coming year. These include Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift, Vitara Brezza facelift, and Ertiga, details of which can be read here.

    Hyundai India to have six EVs in its line-up by 2028

