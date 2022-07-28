CarWale
    Tata Nexon, Punch, and other model prices hiked by up to Rs 17,000

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Nexon, Punch, and other model prices hiked by up to Rs 17,000

    - Tata Nexon and Safari receive the biggest price increase

    - The Nexon EV and Nexon EV Max prices were hiked earlier this month

    Earlier this month, Tata Motors announced that it would increase the prices for all its models by 0.55 per cent. The price hike, which came into effect on 9 July, has seen the prices rising by up to Rs 17,000 depending on the model and variant.

    The Tata Nexon receives the most significant price hike of up to Rs 17,000 based on the variant choice. Similarly, the Safari has now become dearer by up to Rs 15,000. Customers of the Altroz will now have to shell out an additional amount of up to Rs 12,000 compared to the previous prices.

    The Tata Punch and Harrier receive a price increase of up to Rs 10,000, while the Tiago, Tiago NRG, and Tigor range will now cost up to Rs 5,000 more than the outgoing prices. The company also increased the prices of the Nexon EV and Nexon EV Max, the former of which is now called the Nexon EV Prime.

