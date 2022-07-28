CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Motors and Axis Bank introduce EV dealer financing program

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    551 Views
    Tata Motors and Axis Bank introduce EV dealer financing program

    - The new program limits extended towards EVs will be over and above regular dealer finance limits for Internal Combustion Engines (ICE)

    - The additional limit to cater to peak seasons can be extended three times a year

    Tata Motors has joined hands with Axis Bank to offer an EV dealer financing solution to its authorized passenger EV dealers. Under this scheme, dealers can avail of inventory funding over and above their ICE finance limit with pricing linked to Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR). 

    According to Tata Motors, the repayment tenure for this program will range from 60 to 75 days. Additionally, the bank will also offer an additional limit to cater to the high-demand phases, which will be available to dealers three times a year.

    Speaking on the occasion, Ramesh Dorairajan, Senior General Manager, Network Management and EV Sales, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said, “We are extremely elated to associate with Axis Bank for this exclusive financing program for our authorized electric passenger vehicle dealers. Our dealers have been in lock-step with us in our journey to enabling widespread EV adoption in the country. We are positive that this initiative will further support our vision to achieve the goal of green mobility and bolster sustainability in the mobility sector in the country.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Production-ready Mahindra eXUV400 spotted testing
     Next 
    Tata Nexon, Punch, and other model prices hiked by up to Rs 17,000

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Nexon EV Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32618 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Volvo XC40 Recharge

    Volvo XC40 Recharge

    ₹ 55.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Tucson
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai New Tucson

    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 16.01 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 15.92 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 15.99 Lakh
    Pune₹ 15.92 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 16.51 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 16.81 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 16.59 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 15.91 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 16.70 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32618 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Motors and Axis Bank introduce EV dealer financing program