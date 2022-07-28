Production-ready Mahindra eXUV400 spotted testing

- The eXUV400 from Mahindra will be unveiled in September 2022

- Deliveries of the model are expected to begin in early 2023

Earlier this month, we learned that Mahindra will pull the covers off the eXUV400 in September 2022. Now, ahead of its official debut, a production-ready test mule of the model was spied during a public road test.

As seen in the spy images, the Mahindra eXUV400 carries over its front design from the eXUV300 concept that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in Delhi. We can see a new front bumper with an angular two-piece closed-off grille, complemented by a wide air dam below. The model also gets rectangular headlamps with inverted L-shaped LED DRLs.

Coming to the side profile, the production-ready test mule of the Mahindra eXUV400 gets a charging flap on the front left fender, A-pillar mounted ORVMs, wheel arch cladding, new blacked-out alloy wheels, and roof rails. Towards the rear, the upcoming EV gets a set of new wraparound LED tail lights, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop light, a conventional antenna, and a single slat on the bootlid, which also houses the number plate recess. In terms of dimensions, the model will be more than 4 metres in length, as the sub-four metre subsidy is not applicable for EVs.

Details regarding the powertrain of the 2022 Mahindra eXUV400 remain unknown at the moment, although the model is expected to return a range of 350-400kms on a single charge, which is the norm in the segment it will debut in. We expect the cabin to remain largely unchanged from its ICE-powered sibling, although feature additions could include ADAS and the signature AdrenoX technology. Additionally, Mahindra will unveil five new electric vehicles on 15 August this year.

