    Tata Motors to increase prices of its cars from January 2022

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    15,259 Views
    Tata Motors to increase prices of its cars from January 2022

    Indian car manufacturer Tata has announced that it will increase the prices of its passenger cars from January 2022. The carmaker has cited higher commodities, raw material and input costs for the markup. In fact, this will be the third price revision, as Tata recently hiked up the cost of its various models.

    Moreover, the forthcoming price hike will also apply to electric vehicles alongside combustion engine cars. However, the company has not revealed a model-specific cost revision yet. Tata offers two fully-electric cars, namely the Nexon EV and the Tigor EV.

    A few days ago, Tata increased the prices of the Safari automatic transmission variants making them dearer by up to Rs 7,000. The Safari also comes in two special trims - the Adventure and Gold Edition. In addition, it jacked up the cost of the Altroz, Tiago, Tigor and Nexon in late November. To learn more about the price hike, read the detailed news here.

    In a statement about the price markup, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, 'Prices of commodities, raw material and other input costs continue to rise. Tata Motors is compelled to increase prices of its passenger vehicles from January 2022 to offset the increasing cost pressures.'

    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    ₹ 7.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Next 
    Nissan Kicks available with discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh in December 2021

