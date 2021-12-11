CarWale
    Nissan Kicks available with discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh in December 2021

    Jay Shah

    - Offers valid up to 31 December, 2021

    - Special 7.99 per cent rate of interest 

    Nissan India has announced special benefits on its official website of up to Rs 1 lakh for the Kicks mid-size SUV. These advantages are in the form of exchange benefit, cash discount, and corporate benefit. The validity of this scheme is only till 31 December, 2021 or till the stocks are available.

    The Nissan Kicks can be had in 1.3-litre turbo petrol as well as a 1.5-litre petrol powertrain. The 1.3-litre turbo petrol version can be purchased this month with a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 70,000. The turbo petrol guise is offered in four trims – XV, XV Premium, XV Premium (O), XV Premium (O) Dual Tone. While a six-speed manual gearbox is standard, only the former two can be had with a CVT unit. We have driven the Nissan Kicks Turbo and you can read our first-drive review here.

    Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre petrol is offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a cash discount of Rs 10,000. This version is available in two trims – XL and XV, and comes linked to a five-speed manual gearbox.

    Additionally, the carmaker is also offering a corporate discount of Rs 10,000 and an online booking bonus of Rs 5,000. It is to be noted that the online booking benefit will be passed at the time of retail in the form of cash discount. 

    Nissan Kicks
    ₹ 9.50 Lakh
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
