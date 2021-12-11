CarWale
    Car technologies: Old vs new: What's your favourite? The CarWale Podcast

    Aditya Nadkarni

    When was the last time you were annoyed by a new car feature, or for that matter, missed one of the new features in your recent car purchase that is just a few years old? To discuss how technology has changed in the past few years or even decades, we have with us Venkat Desirazu in Episode 29 of The CarWale Podcast. Click on the link below to listen to the latest episode of our podcast.

    Car Technologies: Old Vs New: What's Your Favourite? | Episode 29 | The CarWale Podcast

    Change in automotive technology over the years

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Dashboard

    When we look back over the past few years or even a decade for that matter, we realise that we have come a long way in the way our cars function. New technologies, automation, and creature comforts have made life behind the wheel much more relaxed than they were earlier. At the same time, what all has it got in terms of negatives? Click on the link above to find out.

    What is ADAS? How does it work?

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Dashboard

    Among various new features like large touchscreen systems, panoramic sunroofs, automatic climate control, electronic parking brake, and the likes, we’ve also seen the introduction of connected car features as well as autonomous car features, commonly known as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). To know all about it, tune in to the next episode of The CarWale Podcast that will go live on 17 December, 2021 on our Spotify channel.

