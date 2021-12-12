Isuzu to conduct service campaign till December 24

- I-Care Winter Service Camp from December 13-24

- Free health check-ups of SUVs and pick-ups

- Many more offers during this period

Isuzu India will start a winter service camp for its customers this coming week that will go on till December 24. This is a nationwide customer service campaign that will be conducted at all Isuzu service outlets across the country.

The carmaker is offering a free 37-point car check-up and a top wash as well. Technicians will inspect the vehicle and advise if the vehicle needs any repair. Customers will also be offered a 10 per cent discount on labour. Then, there are special schemes on lubes and fluids, a seven per cent discount on spare parts and accessories and many other attractive offers.

Such free check-up camps are good initiatives to add to the ownership experience. It gives the manufacturer a chance to further connect with their customers and delight them with great after-sales service and a superior ownership experience. Isuzu customers can take their vehicles to any nearest authorised service centre or visit the official website for service booking and avail of all these benefits.