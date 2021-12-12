CarWale
    Isuzu to conduct service campaign till December 24

    Ninad Ambre

    Isuzu to conduct service campaign till December 24

    - I-Care Winter Service Camp from December 13-24

    - Free health check-ups of SUVs and pick-ups

    - Many more offers during this period

    Isuzu India will start a winter service camp for its customers this coming week that will go on till December 24. This is a nationwide customer service campaign that will be conducted at all Isuzu service outlets across the country.

    The carmaker is offering a free 37-point car check-up and a top wash as well. Technicians will inspect the vehicle and advise if the vehicle needs any repair. Customers will also be offered a 10 per cent discount on labour. Then, there are special schemes on lubes and fluids, a seven per cent discount on spare parts and accessories and many other attractive offers.

    Such free check-up camps are good initiatives to add to the ownership experience. It gives the manufacturer a chance to further connect with their customers and delight them with great after-sales service and a superior ownership experience. Isuzu customers can take their vehicles to any nearest authorised service centre or visit the official website for service booking and avail of all these benefits.

    Isuzu MU-X Front View
    Isuzu D-Max Image
    Isuzu D-Max
    ₹ 16.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
