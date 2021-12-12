CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Skoda India’s sales outlets grow by 84 per cent with 70 touchpoints in southern region

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    8,122 Views
    Skoda India’s sales outlets grow by 84 per cent with 70 touchpoints in southern region

    - Sales in the southern region boosted by 90 per cent

    - Skoda Kushaq accumulates 20,000 bookings

    Since the onset of 2021, Skoda Auto India envisioned strengthening its sales and service touchpoints in the country. It’s nearly the end of 2021 and the Czech carmaker has been able to grow its sales network by a significant 84 per cent in the southern region of the country. 

    Skoda Front View

    Skoda’s dealer network grew from 38 touchpoints in 2020 to 79 touchpoints in 2021. Along with all the major metro cities, Skoda now has a presence in markets like Shimoga, Karur, Dindigul, Muvatupuzha, and Kannur. In the coming months, new sales outlets are slated to be opened in Tirupati, Karimnagar, Gulbarga, Bellary, and Anantpur. With the addition of new dealerships and the launch of the new mid-size SUV, Kushaq has boosted sales by a substantial 90 per cent in the southern belt of India. 

    Skoda Right Front Three Quarter

    The Skoda Kushaq has also managed to garner over 20,000 bookings within six months of its launch in June 2021. The Kushaq is the first model to be based on the localised MQB A0 IN platform and is available with two petrol engines. The mid-size SUV can be had in four variants across five exterior shades. Skoda has also unveiled its second offering for the Indian market that is an all-new mid-size sedan, the Slavia. To know more about it, click here

    Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKkoda Auto India, said, “Southern India is one of the most important markets for us and is vital to our growth strategy. While the industry faced headwinds in the recent past, this growth is testimony to our focused expansion plan. The inauguration of these new facilities is an important part to deliver on our business objectives, and will offer customers best-in-class services at their convenience.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Isuzu to conduct service campaign till December 24

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon

    Skoda Octavia RS 360

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4832 Views
    4 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Volkswagen Tiguan

    Volkswagen Tiguan

    ₹ 31.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra e20 NXT

    Mahindra e20 NXT

    ₹ 6.00 - 8.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2021 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 10.79 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon

    Skoda Octavia RS 360

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4832 Views
    4 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda India’s sales outlets grow by 84 per cent with 70 touchpoints in southern region