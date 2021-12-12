Skoda India’s sales outlets grow by 84 per cent with 70 touchpoints in southern region

- Sales in the southern region boosted by 90 per cent

- Skoda Kushaq accumulates 20,000 bookings

Since the onset of 2021, Skoda Auto India envisioned strengthening its sales and service touchpoints in the country. It’s nearly the end of 2021 and the Czech carmaker has been able to grow its sales network by a significant 84 per cent in the southern region of the country.

Skoda’s dealer network grew from 38 touchpoints in 2020 to 79 touchpoints in 2021. Along with all the major metro cities, Skoda now has a presence in markets like Shimoga, Karur, Dindigul, Muvatupuzha, and Kannur. In the coming months, new sales outlets are slated to be opened in Tirupati, Karimnagar, Gulbarga, Bellary, and Anantpur. With the addition of new dealerships and the launch of the new mid-size SUV, Kushaq has boosted sales by a substantial 90 per cent in the southern belt of India.

The Skoda Kushaq has also managed to garner over 20,000 bookings within six months of its launch in June 2021. The Kushaq is the first model to be based on the localised MQB A0 IN platform and is available with two petrol engines. The mid-size SUV can be had in four variants across five exterior shades. Skoda has also unveiled its second offering for the Indian market that is an all-new mid-size sedan, the Slavia. To know more about it, click here.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKkoda Auto India, said, “Southern India is one of the most important markets for us and is vital to our growth strategy. While the industry faced headwinds in the recent past, this growth is testimony to our focused expansion plan. The inauguration of these new facilities is an important part to deliver on our business objectives, and will offer customers best-in-class services at their convenience.”