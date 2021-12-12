CarWale
    Jehan Daruvala wins 2021 Formula 2 Abu Dhabi GP Sprint Race 1

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    Jehan Daruvala wins 2021 Formula 2 Abu Dhabi GP Sprint Race 1

    Indian Formula 2 racing driver Jehan Daruvala won the Formula 2 Sprint Race championship with flying colours on Saturday during the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend. He finished ahead of Brazilian Felipe Drugovich and 2021 F2 champion Oscar Piastri. The race event took place at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

    Carlin’s driver, Daruvala, started off in pole position, which is a leading position in a motor racing competition. Later on, the Red Bull racing driver dominated the 23 laps nail-biting Sprint race. He did not only make the most out of his pole position but also displayed sporting prowess. Consequently, He emerged triumphed at the 2021 Formula 2 championship by a winning margin of 2.079 seconds over Brazilian driver Drugovich.

    Front View

    In the first lap, Felipe Drugovich managed to pull alongside Druvala twice. However, the Indian driver showed great artistry that dropped the Brazilian driver behind. In the interim, Australian race driver Oscar Piastri, who started number 10, jostled for number 3, clinching the 2021 Formula 2 championship title.

    Meanwhile, Daruvala already won an Italian Grand Prix Sprint race in September this year. At the same time, the Indian racing driver also earned his fifth podium of the F2 2021 season.

    Front View

    The dominant pole position was Daruvala’s winning card for the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP. It led him to win the second race of the 2021 Formula 2 season. It is interesting to note that the top ten racers from this race will play in the Sprint Race 2 in reversed order. Therefore Daruvala will have to start in the tenth position.

    After the glorious victory, Jehan Daruvala, Formula 2 racing driver, said, “After struggling in the early part of the weekend, it is fantastic to win here. I was under a lot of pressure in the first few laps as well as later on. But I remained confident and really enjoyed the racing. It’s a good result for the team, so thank you to everyone who has worked hard to make this happen. Starting tenth in the next race is going to be tough, but I will do my best.”

